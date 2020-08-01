Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 845 Shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 845 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF were worth $752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $101,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 727.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $106,000.

FEMB stock opened at $35.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.05. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $28.26 and a 1-year high of $39.54.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%.

