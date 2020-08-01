Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Kellogg’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:K)

Kellogg (NYSE:K) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities issued their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Kellogg in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 28th. Seaport Global Securities analyst E. Larson expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.92 for the quarter. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Kellogg’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.80 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.94 EPS.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.25% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on K. Consumer Edge raised Kellogg from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Kellogg from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Kellogg from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Kellogg from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kellogg presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.24.

NYSE K opened at $68.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.16. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $52.66 and a 1 year high of $72.88. The company has a market cap of $23.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.57.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kellogg in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in Kellogg by 229.4% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Kellogg by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in Kellogg in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.48, for a total transaction of $6,748,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 400,000 shares of company stock worth $26,766,000. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

