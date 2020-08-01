Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Wells Fargo & Co’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:WFC)

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) – Analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.19. Oppenheimer has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Wells Fargo & Co’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Get Wells Fargo & Co alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on WFC. Compass Point dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Nomura Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.31.

Shares of WFC opened at $24.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $54.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 42.97 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.85.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.50). Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Wells Fargo & Co’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is currently 46.58%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 9,949,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606,983 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,061,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,979,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108,879 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,678,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908,997 shares during the period. Alleghany Corp DE bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the 1st quarter worth $80,259,000. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 118.7% during the 1st quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 4,411,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394,333 shares during the period. 72.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

See Also: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.