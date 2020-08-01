Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for MultiCell Technologies’ Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:MEDS)

MultiCell Technologies (NASDAQ:MEDS) – Analysts at Colliers Secur. issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for MultiCell Technologies in a report released on Tuesday, July 28th. Colliers Secur. analyst G. Mannheimer anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the quarter. Colliers Secur. also issued estimates for MultiCell Technologies’ FY2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MEDS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MultiCell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Taglich Brothers restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of MultiCell Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Dougherty & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of MultiCell Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 30th.

Shares of MEDS opened at $6.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.33, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.16. MultiCell Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $11.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 9.91 and a current ratio of 14.06.

MultiCell Technologies (NASDAQ:MEDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 million. MultiCell Technologies had a negative net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 11.93%.

About MultiCell Technologies

Trxade Group, Inc owns and operates a business-to-business Web-based marketplace focused on the pharmaceutical industry in the United States. It operates through Trxade, Inc; Community Specialty Pharmacy, LLC; and Other segments. The company operates a Web based market platform that enables commerce among healthcare buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals, accessories, and services.

