ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) by 38.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,797 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HACK. Destination Wealth Management raised its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 348,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,419,000 after acquiring an additional 4,491 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 330,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,801,000 after buying an additional 9,379 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 413.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 216,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,728,000 after buying an additional 174,435 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the first quarter worth $5,102,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 19.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 124,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,456,000 after buying an additional 20,032 shares during the period.

Shares of HACK opened at $48.40 on Friday. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 12-month low of $29.02 and a 12-month high of $48.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.60.

