E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ETFC. Piper Sandler increased their price target on E*TRADE Financial from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded E*TRADE Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on E*TRADE Financial from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on E*TRADE Financial from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.61.

NASDAQ ETFC opened at $50.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.27. E*TRADE Financial has a twelve month low of $25.76 and a twelve month high of $57.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $716.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.03 million. E*TRADE Financial had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 28.69%. Research analysts expect that E*TRADE Financial will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ETFC. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 2,214 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in E*TRADE Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,095,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 751.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 14,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 842.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,211,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,905,000 after buying an additional 1,976,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

