Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) Shares Sold by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lessened its stake in Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234,558 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Extended Stay America were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Extended Stay America by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 16,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Extended Stay America by 73.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Extended Stay America by 2.5% in the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 70,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Extended Stay America in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Extended Stay America in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

STAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Extended Stay America from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Extended Stay America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Extended Stay America from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Extended Stay America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Extended Stay America in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Extended Stay America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.90.

In other news, insider Kevin A. Henry sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total transaction of $92,905.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,236 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,829.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.81 per share, for a total transaction of $216,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 140,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,112.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STAY opened at $11.41 on Friday. Extended Stay America has a one year low of $5.35 and a one year high of $16.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.93.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $266.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages hotels in the United States. As of February 27, 2018, it had 599 hotels and approximately 66,000 rooms, as well as managed 26 hotels under the Extended Stay America brand. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment.

