Financial Contrast: Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) and FRESENIUS SE &/S (NASDAQ:FSNUY)

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) and FRESENIUS SE &/S (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Neuronetics has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FRESENIUS SE &/S has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.3% of Neuronetics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of FRESENIUS SE &/S shares are held by institutional investors. 6.0% of Neuronetics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Neuronetics and FRESENIUS SE &/S, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Neuronetics 0 1 3 0 2.75 FRESENIUS SE &/S 0 1 3 0 2.75

Neuronetics currently has a consensus target price of $5.33, indicating a potential upside of 99.75%. Given Neuronetics’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Neuronetics is more favorable than FRESENIUS SE &/S.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Neuronetics and FRESENIUS SE &/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuronetics $62.66 million 0.80 -$29.04 million ($1.58) -1.69 FRESENIUS SE &/S $39.66 billion 0.70 $2.11 billion $0.94 13.18

FRESENIUS SE &/S has higher revenue and earnings than Neuronetics. Neuronetics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FRESENIUS SE &/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Neuronetics and FRESENIUS SE &/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuronetics -55.58% -68.77% -33.83% FRESENIUS SE &/S 5.24% 7.15% 2.82%

Summary

FRESENIUS SE &/S beats Neuronetics on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Neuronetics Company Profile

Neuronetics, Inc., a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder. Its NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System uses transcranial magnetic stimulation to create a pulsed, MRI-strength magnetic field that induces electrical currents designed to stimulate specific areas of the brain associated with mood. The company sells its products through its sales and customer support team to psychiatrist customers. Neuronetics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

FRESENIUS SE &/S Company Profile

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure. This segment offers dialyzers, hemodialysis machines, and related disposable products, as well as dialysis- related services. The Fresenius Kabi segment specializes in the therapy and care of chronically and critically ill patients. This segment offers IV drugs, including intravenously administered generic anesthetics, analgesics, anti-infectives, and drugs for the treatment of oncological and other critical diseases; parenteral and enteral nutrition products; infusion solutions and blood volume substitutes for infusion therapy; infusion and nutrition pumps, as well as consumables; and products used in the collection and processing of blood components, as well as in transfusion medicine. The Fresenius Helios segment operates 111 hospitals with approximately 35,000 beds, such as 88 acute care hospitals and 23 post-acute care clinics; 4 post-acute care centers; 17 prevention centers; and 12 nursing homes. The Fresenius Vamed segment manages projects and provides services for hospitals and other health care facilities. This segment offers project development, planning, and turnkey construction services, as well as maintenance, technical management, and operational management services. The company was formerly known as Fresenius SE and changed its name to Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in January 2011. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg vor der Höhe, Germany.

