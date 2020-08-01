Financial Review: Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) and Global Self Storage (NYSE:SELF)

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) and Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.2% of Ryman Hospitality Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.9% of Global Self Storage shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Ryman Hospitality Properties shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of Global Self Storage shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Ryman Hospitality Properties pays an annual dividend of $3.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.9%. Global Self Storage pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.0%. Ryman Hospitality Properties pays out 55.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ryman Hospitality Properties has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years. Ryman Hospitality Properties is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk & Volatility

Ryman Hospitality Properties has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Self Storage has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ryman Hospitality Properties and Global Self Storage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ryman Hospitality Properties 4.52% 14.32% 1.73% Global Self Storage 0.54% 0.12% 0.08%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Ryman Hospitality Properties and Global Self Storage, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ryman Hospitality Properties 2 1 3 0 2.17 Global Self Storage 0 0 1 0 3.00

Ryman Hospitality Properties presently has a consensus target price of $45.67, indicating a potential upside of 42.62%. Global Self Storage has a consensus target price of $4.75, indicating a potential upside of 27.01%. Given Ryman Hospitality Properties’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Ryman Hospitality Properties is more favorable than Global Self Storage.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ryman Hospitality Properties and Global Self Storage’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ryman Hospitality Properties $1.60 billion 1.10 $145.79 million $6.86 4.67 Global Self Storage $8.67 million 4.04 $580,000.00 N/A N/A

Ryman Hospitality Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Global Self Storage.

Summary

Ryman Hospitality Properties beats Global Self Storage on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc. under the Gaylord Hotels brand. The Company is a joint venture owner of the 1,501-room Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, which is also managed by Marriott International, Inc. Other owned assets managed by Marriott International, Inc. include Gaylord Springs Golf Links, the Wildhorse Saloon, the General Jackson Showboat, The Inn at Opryland, a 303-room overflow hotel adjacent to Gaylord Opryland and AC Hotel Washington, DC at National Harbor, a 192-room hotel near Gaylord National. The Company also owns and operates media and entertainment assets, including the Grand Ole Opry (opry.com), the legendary weekly showcase of country music's finest performers for over 90 years; the Ryman Auditorium, the storied former home of the Grand Ole Opry located in downtown Nashville; 650 AM WSM, the Opry's radio home; and Ole Red, a country lifestyle and entertainment brand.

About Global Self Storage

Global Self Storage, Inc. is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, develops and redevelops self storage properties in the United States. The Company's self storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. It currently owns and operates, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, eleven self storage properties located in Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and South Carolina.

