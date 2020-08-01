First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of First Community Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

First Community Bankshares stock opened at $19.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $346.02 million, a P/E ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.61. First Community Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $18.06 and a fifty-two week high of $34.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.89.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $33.25 million during the quarter. First Community Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 25.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in First Community Bankshares by 25.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,596,321 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,194,000 after acquiring an additional 328,320 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in First Community Bankshares by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 358,204 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,346,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in First Community Bankshares by 23.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 236,826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,518,000 after acquiring an additional 44,664 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its stake in First Community Bankshares by 2.0% in the second quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 173,266 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,890,000 after acquiring an additional 3,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 135,032 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after buying an additional 35,881 shares during the last quarter. 40.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Community Bankshares

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.

