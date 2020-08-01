First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning cut its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,858 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FRC. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 100.9% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 52.1% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 432 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 688 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

FRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $79.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.41.

First Republic Bank stock opened at $112.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.58. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $70.06 and a twelve month high of $125.12.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.23. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $943.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $937.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. First Republic Bank’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.38%.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.