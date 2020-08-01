First Trust Advisors LP Sells 10,997 Shares of Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,997 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.29% of Medpace worth $9,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Medpace during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Medpace by 162.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Medpace during the first quarter valued at $64,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Medpace during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Medpace during the first quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

MEDP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Medpace from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Medpace from $95.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Medpace from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Medpace from $92.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Medpace has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.29.

In other Medpace news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 214,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.23, for a total transaction of $27,290,707.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,542,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,575,912.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 28,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.90, for a total transaction of $3,010,630.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 616,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,685,850.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 669,153 shares of company stock valued at $77,389,817. 26.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $119.35 on Friday. Medpace Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $58.72 and a 1-year high of $144.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.91 and a 200 day moving average of $88.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 42.47 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.28. Medpace had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The company had revenue of $205.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings Inc will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

