FirstService Corp (NASDAQ:FSV) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in FirstService Corp (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FirstService were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FirstService by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 770,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,420,000 after purchasing an additional 70,579 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of FirstService by 3.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 217,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,759,000 after purchasing an additional 7,121 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FirstService by 5.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of FirstService by 238.0% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 12,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its stake in FirstService by 5.3% during the first quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 204,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,758,000 after buying an additional 10,357 shares in the last quarter. 65.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FirstService alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on FirstService from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. TD Securities upped their target price on FirstService from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on FirstService from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on FirstService from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FirstService presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.14.

FSV stock opened at $119.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 85.39 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.25. FirstService Corp has a 1-year low of $57.38 and a 1-year high of $120.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.92. FirstService had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $621.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. FirstService’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that FirstService Corp will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. FirstService’s payout ratio is -10.14%.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

Read More: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.