Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc lowered its position in Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 21.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,113 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,622 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Flex were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flex in the fourth quarter worth about $4,329,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Flex by 80.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Flex during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Flex during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flex during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FLEX opened at $11.49 on Friday. Flex Ltd has a 12-month low of $5.36 and a 12-month high of $14.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 61.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.42 and a 200 day moving average of $10.45.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Flex had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Flex Ltd will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FLEX shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Flex in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Flex from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Flex from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Flex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

In other news, CAO David P. Bennett sold 2,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $27,793.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 173,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,818,348. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 46,523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total transaction of $489,887.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 209,392 shares of company stock valued at $2,197,043. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

