Fluidigm Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:FLDM)

Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors acquired 2,800 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 361% compared to the average daily volume of 608 call options.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Fluidigm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Fluidigm in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Fluidigm in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Get Fluidigm alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLDM. Callan Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fluidigm during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fluidigm during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fluidigm during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Fluidigm during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Fluidigm during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FLDM opened at $7.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Fluidigm has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $12.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.71.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09). Fluidigm had a negative net margin of 48.20% and a negative return on equity of 23.20%. The company had revenue of $27.62 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fluidigm will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Fluidigm Company Profile

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research in the United States and Europe. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, and Hyperion tissue imager; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Fluidigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluidigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.