FS Bancorp Inc Expected to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.51 Per Share (NASDAQ:FSBW)

FS Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FSBW) – DA Davidson issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of FS Bancorp in a report issued on Tuesday, July 28th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.51 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for FS Bancorp’s FY2020 earnings at $5.73 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.00 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FSBW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Raymond James raised FS Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered FS Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

FSBW opened at $38.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $162.64 million, a PE ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.09 and a 200-day moving average of $42.69. FS Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.50 and a 52 week high of $64.41.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $1.20. The company had revenue of $31.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.95 million. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 22.78%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in FS Bancorp by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 35.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,252 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FS Bancorp in the second quarter worth $247,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,571 shares of the bank’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 19.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,007 shares of the bank’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.89% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 6th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 5th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.34%.

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

