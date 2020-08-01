Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) Short Interest Update

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 172,900 shares, a decline of 29.4% from the June 30th total of 244,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ BHAT opened at $1.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.17. Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology has a 12 month low of $0.63 and a 12 month high of $4.85.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Company Profile

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. produces, develops, and operates augmented reality (AR) interactive entertainment games and toys in China. Its products include AR Racer; a car-racing mobile game with a small physical toy car that allows users to virtually race one another through a simulated racing track, as well as to engage in individual races, AR Need a Spanking; a combat game with a ladybug shaped electronic toy, AR 3D Magic Box; an educational toy with built in quizzes and games for users between the ages of 3 and 9, and AR Picture Book, an AR platform that educates children on interpersonal skills, logical thinking, and other specific topics.

