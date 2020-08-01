Fuller, Smith & Turner plc (LON:FSTA) Insider Simon Emeny Purchases 6,000 Shares of Stock

Fuller, Smith & Turner plc (LON:FSTA) insider Simon Emeny bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 582 ($7.16) per share, for a total transaction of £34,920 ($42,973.17).

Fuller, Smith & Turner stock opened at GBX 582 ($7.16) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.34. Fuller, Smith & Turner plc has a 52 week low of GBX 7.32 ($0.09) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,250 ($15.38). The company has a market capitalization of $188.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 706.80 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 769.21.

Fuller, Smith & Turner (LON:FSTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported GBX 21.41 ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX 36.90 ($0.45) by GBX (15.49) (($0.19)). Research analysts anticipate that Fuller, Smith & Turner plc will post 6267.6473446 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FSTA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Liberum Capital lowered their price target on Fuller, Smith & Turner from GBX 820 ($10.09) to GBX 700 ($8.61) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Peel Hunt raised Fuller, Smith & Turner to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 750 ($9.23) to GBX 700 ($8.61) in a report on Thursday.

About Fuller, Smith & Turner

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. operates managed pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Managed Pubs and Hotels, Tenanted Inns, and The Fuller's Beer Company. The company also manages pubs operated by third parties under tenancy or lease agreements.

