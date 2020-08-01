Gabelli Convertbl and Incm Scrts Fnd (NYSE:GCV) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.22

Gabelli Convertbl and Incm Scrts Fnd Inc (NYSE:GCV) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.22 and traded as high as $5.43. Gabelli Convertbl and Incm Scrts Fnd shares last traded at $5.40, with a volume of 11,632 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.16.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GCV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gabelli Convertbl and Incm Scrts Fnd during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,121,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gabelli Convertbl and Incm Scrts Fnd during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,067,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Gabelli Convertbl and Incm Scrts Fnd during the 4th quarter valued at about $498,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Gabelli Convertbl and Incm Scrts Fnd by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 43,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of Gabelli Convertbl and Incm Scrts Fnd by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 51,721 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 5,095 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Gabelli Convertbl and Incm Scrts Fnd Company Profile (NYSE:GCV)

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

