GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Expected to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Gammel now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.01. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR’s FY2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on GLPEY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.50.

Shares of GLPEY stock opened at $5.19 on Friday. GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR has a 1 year low of $4.20 and a 1 year high of $8.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.41, a PEG ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.91.

GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR Company Profile

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as oil and natural gas integrated operator worldwide. It explores, develops, and produces hydrocarbons in approximately 50 projects with proved, probable, and possible reserves of 755 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company also engages in the refining, retail, and wholesale marketing of oil products; operation of oil products storage and transportation infrastructure; and operation of 1,459 service stations in Portugal, Spain, and Africa.

