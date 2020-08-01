Gamehost (TSE:GH) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.24

Gamehost Inc (TSE:GH)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.24 and traded as low as $5.83. Gamehost shares last traded at $5.88, with a volume of 1,200 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.48, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $137.87 million and a P/E ratio of 9.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.24.

Gamehost (TSE:GH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$13.90 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gamehost Inc will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

About Gamehost (TSE:GH)

Gamehost Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates hospitality and gaming properties in Alberta. The company operates through Gaming, Hotel, and Food and Beverage segments. Its gaming activities include the operation of company owned table games and government owned slot machines, video lottery terminals, and lottery ticket kiosks, as well as the provision of food, beverage, and entertainment services; and hotel activities comprise the operation of full and limited service hotels, and the provision of banquet and convention services.

