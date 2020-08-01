Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Expected to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 28th. DA Davidson analyst B. Oxford forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Gladstone Commercial’s FY2020 earnings at $1.58 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

Get Gladstone Commercial alerts:

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $33.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.58 million. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 2.62% and a net margin of 4.71%.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GOOD. BidaskClub upgraded Gladstone Commercial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Gladstone Commercial from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Gladstone Commercial from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Gladstone Commercial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gladstone Commercial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.25.

Shares of Gladstone Commercial stock opened at $18.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $612.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 7.34 and a quick ratio of 5.92. Gladstone Commercial has a 52-week low of $7.59 and a 52-week high of $23.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.72.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,630,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,768,000 after purchasing an additional 127,666 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Gladstone Commercial by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 855,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,280,000 after buying an additional 97,537 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Gladstone Commercial by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 507,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,283,000 after buying an additional 74,814 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in Gladstone Commercial by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 285,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,361,000 after buying an additional 9,282 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Gladstone Commercial by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 265,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,812,000 after buying an additional 87,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.01% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.1252 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.25%. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.94%.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through April 2019, Gladstone Commercial has paid 172 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.