Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Duerr (ETR:DUE) a €25.00 Price Target

Duerr (ETR:DUE) has been given a €25.00 ($28.09) price objective by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.67% from the stock’s previous close.

DUE has been the topic of several other reports. Nord/LB set a €20.00 ($22.47) target price on shares of Duerr and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group set a €27.50 ($30.90) target price on shares of Duerr and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Duerr in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Warburg Research set a €23.00 ($25.84) price target on shares of Duerr and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €25.00 ($28.09) price target on shares of Duerr and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €27.13 ($30.48).

ETR:DUE opened at €23.22 ($26.09) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €23.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is €23.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.24, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Duerr has a one year low of €15.72 ($17.66) and a one year high of €32.90 ($36.97). The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion and a PE ratio of 15.06.

Duerr Company Profile

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and upgrades turnkey paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

