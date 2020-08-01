Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Hits New 12-Month High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $103.63 and last traded at $102.69, with a volume of 8557 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $83.89.

The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.17. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 4.25%.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.25.

In other news, major shareholder Serena Jones sold 2,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total value of $169,550.88. Also, COO Michael C. Colby sold 297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $25,245.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 632,133 shares in the company, valued at $53,731,305. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 683,863 shares of company stock valued at $45,676,179 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 7,977.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 678,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,283,000 after acquiring an additional 670,134 shares during the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 5.5% in the first quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 586,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,167,000 after acquiring an additional 30,625 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 2.8% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 469,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,955,000 after acquiring an additional 12,893 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Goosehead Insurance by 24.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 292,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,057,000 after buying an additional 57,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in Goosehead Insurance by 21.0% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 291,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,998,000 after buying an additional 50,580 shares during the last quarter. 42.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 469.70 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.17.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.