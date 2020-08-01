Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $15.38

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.38 and traded as high as $15.79. Guaranty Federal Bancshares shares last traded at $15.79, with a volume of 2,118 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st.

The firm has a market capitalization of $68.83 million, a PE ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.36. Guaranty Federal Bancshares had a net margin of 17.09% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $10.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Guaranty Federal Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.44%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 11.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 13.2% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 22,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 7,328 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.75% of the company’s stock.

About Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED)

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in southwest Missouri. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, fixed-term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as demand deposits and NOW accounts.

