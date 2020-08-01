Hamilton Lane Inc (NASDAQ:HLNE) Receives $72.67 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Hamilton Lane Inc (NASDAQ:HLNE) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.67.
HLNE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hamilton Lane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Hamilton Lane from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hamilton Lane in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. BidaskClub raised Hamilton Lane from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLNE. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 8.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 359,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,882,000 after buying an additional 29,020 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its stake in Hamilton Lane by 0.6% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 432,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Hamilton Lane by 8.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 136,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,549,000 after purchasing an additional 10,476 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Hamilton Lane by 67.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 138,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,668,000 after purchasing an additional 55,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Hamilton Lane by 23.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 10,142 shares in the last quarter. 52.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:HLNE opened at $72.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 33.76 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 3.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.93. Hamilton Lane has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $76.31.
Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $76.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.70 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 51.34% and a net margin of 22.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hamilton Lane will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is a boost from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.19%.
Hamilton Lane Company Profile
Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.
