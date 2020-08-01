HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) Shares Purchased by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,185,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,526,000 after purchasing an additional 175,160 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 15.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,174,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593,238 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 0.4% in the first quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 9,497,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,393,000 after purchasing an additional 42,298 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,673,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,354,000 after purchasing an additional 52,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 15.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,121,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,463,000 after purchasing an additional 427,843 shares during the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $126.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.78 and its 200-day moving average is $114.34. The company has a market cap of $42.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.19, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.95. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 12 month low of $58.38 and a 12 month high of $151.97.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $4.17. The company had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 589.47% and a net margin of 6.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jon M. Foster sold 24,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total value of $2,426,601.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,930,550.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

HCA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $142.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $138.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $132.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered HCA Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.72.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

