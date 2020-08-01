Head to Head Contrast: Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) & Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA)

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) and Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Osmotica Pharmaceuticals and Kamada’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Osmotica Pharmaceuticals -115.34% -6.22% -1.97% Kamada 16.87% 16.24% 13.19%

Volatility and Risk

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 3.77, meaning that its stock price is 277% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kamada has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Osmotica Pharmaceuticals and Kamada’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Osmotica Pharmaceuticals $240.03 million 1.15 -$270.90 million $0.25 21.40 Kamada $127.19 million 3.10 $22.25 million $0.55 16.11

Kamada has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Osmotica Pharmaceuticals. Kamada is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Osmotica Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals and Kamada, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Osmotica Pharmaceuticals 0 1 4 0 2.80 Kamada 0 0 1 0 3.00

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $9.40, suggesting a potential upside of 75.70%. Kamada has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 24.15%. Given Osmotica Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Osmotica Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Kamada.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.4% of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.9% of Kamada shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Kamada beats Osmotica Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Osmotica Pharmaceuticals

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes specialty products that target markets with underserved patient populations. The company's promoted approved products include specialty neurology products, such as M-72 to treat ADHD; Osmolex ER for treating Parkinson's and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Lorzone for muscle spasms; ConZip to treat pain; and Ontinua ER for treating opioid withdrawal symptoms. It also provides women's health products, including Divigel for menopause, as well as OB Complete, a dietary supplement for prenatal, pregnancy, and postnatal periods; and RVL-1201 for treating Blepharoptos. In addition, the company's non-promoted approved products comprise Methylphenidate ER for ADHD; Venlafaxine ER tablets to treat major depressive disorder and social anxiety disorder; Hydromorphone ER for treating; Nifedipine ER for hypertension; Sodium Benzoate/Sodium Phenylacetate to treat hyperammonemia; Oxybutynin ER for overactive bladder; and prescription prenatal vitamins for treating nutritional requirements during pregnancy, as well as Osmodex ANDAs and other ANDAs for various treatments. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

About Kamada

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers respiratory products, including Glassia for use in augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency. It also provides KamRAB for prophylaxis of rabies disease; KamRho (D) IM to treat prophylaxis of hemolytic disease of newborns; KamRho (D) IV for immune thermobocytopunic purpura; and snake bite antiserum to treat snake bites by the vipera palaestinae and echis coloratus, as well as human transferrin that is used as a cultural medium for diagnostic assays and cell cultures. In addition, Kamada Ltd. provides Heparin sodium injection to treat thrombo-embolic disorders; Albumin and Albumin 4% for maintenance of blood plasma; and coagulation factors comprising Factor VIII and Factor IX, as well as IXIARO vaccine. Its products in pipeline are G1-AAT (IV) for graft versus host disease and L1-AAT (1V) for lung transparent, which are in Phase II stage; and D1-AAT (IV) for type-1 diabetes, Inhaled AAT for AAT deficiency, and AAT (liquid) for lung preservation and recombinant AAT, which are in early stage development. Further, the company distributes respiratory products, including Bramitob to manage chronic pulmonary infection and FOSTER for the treatment of asthma; and immunoglobulins comprising IVIG 5% for the treatment of various immunodeficiency-related conditions; Varitect, a varicella zoster immunoglobulin; Zutectra and Hepatect CP for prevention of hepatitis B virus; and Megalotect, a CMV immunoglobulin. It markets its products through strategic partners in the United States, as well as through distributors internationally. Kamada Ltd. has strategic partnerships with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; PARI GmbH; and Kedrion S.p.A. Kamada Ltd. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

