Head-To-Head Review: Valaris (OTCMKTS:DOFSQ) and Pacific Drilling (OTCMKTS:PACD)

Valaris (OTCMKTS:DOFSQ) and Pacific Drilling (NYSE:PACD) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.5% of Pacific Drilling shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Valaris shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Pacific Drilling shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Valaris and Pacific Drilling’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Valaris -117.37% -12.45% -6.65% Pacific Drilling -210.60% -25.68% -13.05%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Valaris and Pacific Drilling’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Valaris $980.64 million 0.04 -$357.21 million ($2.55) -0.11 Pacific Drilling $229.78 million 0.15 -$556.47 million N/A N/A

Valaris has higher revenue and earnings than Pacific Drilling.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Valaris and Pacific Drilling, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Valaris 0 0 0 0 N/A Pacific Drilling 1 1 1 0 2.00

Pacific Drilling has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,011.85%. Given Pacific Drilling’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Pacific Drilling is more favorable than Valaris.

Summary

Valaris beats Pacific Drilling on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Valaris Company Profile

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. provides contract drilling services to the energy industry worldwide. The company operates a fleet of 15 offshore drilling rigs, including 4 drillships and 11 semisubmersible rigs. It serves independent oil and gas companies, and government-owned oil companies. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. is a subsidiary of Loews Corporation. On April 26, 2020, Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

Pacific Drilling Company Profile

Pacific Drilling S.A., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an offshore drilling contractor. It provides offshore drilling services to the oil and natural gas industry. The company contracts its fleet of rigs to drill wells for its customers. It has a fleet of seven drillships. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

