Head-To-Head Survey: Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) vs. NASB Financial (NASDAQ:NASB)

Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) and NASB Financial (OTCMKTS:NASB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Broadway Financial alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Broadway Financial and NASB Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Broadway Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A NASB Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Broadway Financial and NASB Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Broadway Financial -2.88% -1.05% -0.12% NASB Financial N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Broadway Financial has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NASB Financial has a beta of -0.03, suggesting that its share price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Broadway Financial and NASB Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Broadway Financial $17.90 million 2.66 -$210,000.00 N/A N/A NASB Financial N/A N/A $43.17 million N/A N/A

NASB Financial has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Broadway Financial.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.6% of Broadway Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of NASB Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of Broadway Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 47.0% of NASB Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

NASB Financial beats Broadway Financial on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Broadway Financial Company Profile

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Broadway Federal Bank, f.s.b. that engages in the savings and loan business in Southern California. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, including multi-family mortgage, single family mortgage, commercial real estate, church, construction, commercial, and consumer loans. In addition, it invests in securities issued by federal government agencies, residential mortgage-backed securities, and other investments. The company operates through three branch offices comprising two offices in Los Angeles and one in Inglewood, California. Broadway Financial Corporation was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

NASB Financial Company Profile

NASB Financial, Inc. operates as the unitary thrift holding company for North American Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides various banking services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, which include demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, brokered accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises mortgage loans secured by multifamily, construction, development, and commercial real estate properties; construction and land development loans; residential and business property loans; non-mortgage commercial and installment loans; and lease financing. The company operates 11 branch offices, 3 loan origination offices, and 1 customer service office. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Grandview, Missouri.

Receive News & Ratings for Broadway Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadway Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.