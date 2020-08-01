Heartland Financial USA Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF) Expected to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Heartland Financial USA Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Heartland Financial USA in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 28th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis expects that the bank will earn $0.91 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Heartland Financial USA’s FY2020 earnings at $3.22 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on HTLF. BidaskClub cut Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

Shares of NASDAQ HTLF opened at $31.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.26. Heartland Financial USA has a fifty-two week low of $25.26 and a fifty-two week high of $51.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.29 and a 200-day moving average of $36.13.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $154.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.79 million. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 19.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is 19.32%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Heartland Financial USA during the fourth quarter worth about $22,464,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 43.4% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 765,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,132,000 after purchasing an additional 231,995 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,571,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,662,000 after purchasing an additional 83,689 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 636.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 57,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 49,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Heartland Financial USA during the first quarter worth about $1,431,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and other time deposits.

