Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Expected to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of ($1.91) Per Share

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) – Research analysts at Barrington Research cut their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 29th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke now anticipates that the business services provider will earn ($1.91) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.22. Barrington Research currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Heidrick & Struggles International’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.19 EPS.

Get Heidrick & Struggles International alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on HSII. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Heidrick & Struggles International from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Heidrick & Struggles International from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Heidrick & Struggles International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

Shares of HSII stock opened at $20.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.87 and a 200 day moving average of $23.49. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 52 week low of $17.99 and a 52 week high of $33.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.45, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.25. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 0.50%. The company had revenue of $145.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.55 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is presently 23.17%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HSII. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 12,503 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 227,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,405,000 after acquiring an additional 35,276 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the fourth quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.