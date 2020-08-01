Highland Gold Mining Ltd (LON:HGM) Insider Eugene Shvidler Sells 26,736,072 Shares

Highland Gold Mining Ltd (LON:HGM) insider Eugene Shvidler sold 26,736,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 300 ($3.69), for a total transaction of £80,208,216 ($98,705,655.92).

Shares of Highland Gold Mining stock opened at GBX 289 ($3.56) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 236.99 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 222.85. Highland Gold Mining Ltd has a 1 year low of GBX 2.26 ($0.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 282.20 ($3.47). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.80, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Get Highland Gold Mining alerts:

Highland Gold Mining Company Profile

Highland Gold Mining Limited engages in the acquisition, consolidation, and development of gold mining projects in Russia and Kyrgyzstan. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead. Its Gold Production segment holds 100% interests in the Mnogovershinnoye mine, which is located in the Nikolaevsk area of the Khabarovsk Territory in the far-east of Russia; and the Belaya Gora, which is located in the Khabarovsk region, Russia.

Recommended Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Highland Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highland Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.