Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) by 23.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Hotels were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Hotels in the 1st quarter valued at $1,270,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 13,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 6,059 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in Hilton Hotels by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 51,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,799,000 after buying an additional 4,085 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Hilton Hotels by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 85,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,805,000 after buying an additional 16,512 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Hilton Hotels by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 502,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,303,000 after buying an additional 9,046 shares during the period. 99.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilton Hotels stock opened at $75.05 on Friday. Hilton Hotels Co. has a twelve month low of $44.30 and a twelve month high of $115.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.79. The company has a market cap of $20.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.28.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.23. Hilton Hotels had a net margin of 8.08% and a negative return on equity of 276.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hilton Hotels Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HLT shares. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Hilton Hotels from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Hilton Hotels from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Hilton Hotels from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised Hilton Hotels from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on Hilton Hotels in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.67.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

