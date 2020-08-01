H&T Group (LON:HAT) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $322.53

H&T Group Plc (LON:HAT)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $322.53 and traded as low as $313.00. H&T Group shares last traded at $315.00, with a volume of 7,940 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 7.87, a current ratio of 10.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.01. The company has a market cap of $125.57 million and a PE ratio of 7.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 324.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 322.53.

About H&T Group (LON:HAT)

H&T Group plc primarily provides pawnbroking services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in six segments: Pawnbroking, Gold Purchasing, Retail, Pawnbroking Scrap, Personal Loans, and Other Services. It also offers gold purchasing, jewelry retail, cheque cashing, unsecured lending, buyback, foreign exchange currency, and money transfer services.

