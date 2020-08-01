Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Huntsman in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.02. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Huntsman’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HUN. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Huntsman from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Huntsman from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Vertical Research lowered Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Huntsman from $24.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.19.

NYSE:HUN opened at $18.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 2.07. Huntsman has a twelve month low of $12.23 and a twelve month high of $24.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 15.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUN. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 114.1% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 316,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,645,000 after acquiring an additional 168,661 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 131.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 527,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,739,000 after acquiring an additional 299,078 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,790,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,587,000 after acquiring an additional 210,153 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,916,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,293,000 after acquiring an additional 845,098 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

