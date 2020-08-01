Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Icon from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America downgraded Icon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. BofA Securities downgraded Icon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Icon from $131.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Icon from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Icon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.33.

NASDAQ ICLR opened at $185.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.86. Icon has a one year low of $104.28 and a one year high of $199.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.81.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $620.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.31 million. Icon had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 12.03%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Icon will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Icon by 40.6% during the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Icon by 0.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,522 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Icon by 11.5% during the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 912 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. DAGCO Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Icon by 1.3% during the first quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 7,580 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Icon by 6.2% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

About Icon

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

