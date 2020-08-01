Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) Expected to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks dropped their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Independent Bank Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 28th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Young now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.18. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Independent Bank Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.07 EPS and Q1 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Get Independent Bank Group alerts:

IBTX has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Independent Bank Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Independent Bank Group from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James raised shares of Independent Bank Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Independent Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Hovde Group raised shares of Independent Bank Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.33.

Independent Bank Group stock opened at $43.93 on Friday. Independent Bank Group has a 12-month low of $20.35 and a 12-month high of $63.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.25. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $153.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.69%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Independent Bank Group by 85.5% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 87,704 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after buying an additional 40,412 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Independent Bank Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,510,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Independent Bank Group by 41.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,039 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 9,110 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Independent Bank Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,915,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Independent Bank Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 283,812 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,500,000 after buying an additional 10,577 shares in the last quarter. 69.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.