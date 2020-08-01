Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) Trading 6.3% Higher on Strong Earnings

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) traded up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $0.96 and last traded at $0.88, 989,173 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 177% from the average session volume of 356,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.83.

The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 329.49% and a negative net margin of 3,308.31%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on INFI shares. ValuEngine upgraded Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. B. Riley dropped their price target on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $1.50 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Infinity Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.17.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,258,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,373 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.21% of Infinity Pharmaceuticals worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $52.27 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 6.27, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:INFI)

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for people with cancer in the United States. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma), which is in Phase 1/1b clinical study.

