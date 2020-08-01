Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals were worth $951,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 81,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 3,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Inovio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on INO shares. Roth Capital lowered shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:INO opened at $19.44 on Friday. Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $1.91 and a 12 month high of $33.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.64. The company has a quick ratio of 8.53, a current ratio of 8.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.34 and a beta of 1.47.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.04). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 166.85% and a negative net margin of 4,700.42%. The company had revenue of $1.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Peter Kies sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $927,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 119,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,161,185. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Weiner sold 2,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total transaction of $28,463.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 827,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,794,272.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 191,871 shares of company stock worth $4,228,378. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies and vaccines to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells, as well as is intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza.

Further Reading: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.