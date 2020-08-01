Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ) Stake Cut by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ) by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,060 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:PIZ opened at $29.08 on Friday. Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $18.78 and a 1-year high of $30.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.21 and its 200-day moving average is $26.58.

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF Profile

PowerShares DWA Developed Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of developed economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding the United States companies listed on the United States stock exchange.

