Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 22,064 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 850% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,322 put options.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PTEN. Scotiabank downgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 16th. G.Research lowered Patterson-UTI Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $2.40 to $2.75 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 20,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 3,509 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 3,709 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 379,285 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 3,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. increased its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 27,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 4,280 shares in the last quarter.

PTEN stock opened at $3.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.55. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 1-year low of $1.61 and a 1-year high of $12.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $726.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 2.69.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.02. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.67% and a negative net margin of 52.19%. The business had revenue of $250.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 63.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is -8.08%.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

