Invitation Homes (INVH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Invitation Homes to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 2.15%. The firm had revenue of $449.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Invitation Homes to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:INVH opened at $29.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Invitation Homes has a 1-year low of $15.64 and a 1-year high of $32.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.00%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INVH. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Invitation Homes from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. B. Riley increased their price target on Invitation Homes from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Invitation Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Invitation Homes from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Invitation Homes from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.92.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

