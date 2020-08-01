IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ) Shares Acquired by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ) by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in IQIYI were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in IQIYI in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd bought a new stake in IQIYI in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in IQIYI in the first quarter worth about $66,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in IQIYI by 213.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IQIYI in the first quarter worth about $89,000. 25.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQ has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. HSBC cut their price objective on IQIYI from $32.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on IQIYI from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded IQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded IQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. IQIYI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.42.

Shares of IQ opened at $21.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 1.67. IQIYI Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.29 and its 200-day moving average is $20.65.

IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The company reported ($3.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($3.43). The business had revenue of $7.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. IQIYI had a negative net margin of 38.37% and a negative return on equity of 102.31%. IQIYI’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.97) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that IQIYI Inc will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in China. It operates a platform that provides a collection of Internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

