Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Irhythm Technologies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Irhythm Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Irhythm Technologies from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Irhythm Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Irhythm Technologies from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.43.

IRTC opened at $124.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.51. Irhythm Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $56.24 and a fifty-two week high of $136.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -56.84 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $117.17 and its 200 day moving average is $101.05.

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.23. Irhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 24.34% and a negative return on equity of 49.99%. The business had revenue of $63.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Irhythm Technologies will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin M. King sold 72,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.62, for a total value of $9,044,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,233,467.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ralph Snyderman sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.55, for a total transaction of $33,637.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $572,644.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 180,182 shares of company stock valued at $22,057,184 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Irhythm Technologies by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 3,369 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Irhythm Technologies by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 10,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Irhythm Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $923,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Irhythm Technologies by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Irhythm Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $513,000.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

