Iridium Communications Inc to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of ($0.10) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) – Analysts at William Blair upped their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Iridium Communications in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 28th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now forecasts that the technology company will earn ($0.10) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.12). William Blair also issued estimates for Iridium Communications’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS.

IRDM has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub raised Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price target on Iridium Communications from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on Iridium Communications from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.40.

Shares of IRDM opened at $27.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.23 and a beta of 1.41. Iridium Communications has a 52-week low of $16.87 and a 52-week high of $32.08.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $140.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.76 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 3.97% and a negative net margin of 29.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRDM. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Iridium Communications in the second quarter worth $70,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Iridium Communications by 22.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Iridium Communications by 80.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Iridium Communications by 16.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Iridium Communications in the first quarter worth $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Iridium Communications news, VP Timothy Kapalka sold 9,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $247,406.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,736 shares in the company, valued at $916,683.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $5,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,061,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,262,611. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 334,375 shares of company stock valued at $9,388,906. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

