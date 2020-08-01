IT Tech Packaging to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.61 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (NASDAQ:TFII)

IT Tech Packaging (NASDAQ:TFII) – Cormark upped their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of IT Tech Packaging in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 29th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.33. Cormark also issued estimates for IT Tech Packaging’s FY2020 earnings at $2.63 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

TFII has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised IT Tech Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on IT Tech Packaging from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on IT Tech Packaging from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on IT Tech Packaging from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on IT Tech Packaging from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. IT Tech Packaging currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.50.

TFII opened at $43.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.69. IT Tech Packaging has a fifty-two week low of $15.24 and a fifty-two week high of $43.60.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $0.189 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th.

IT Tech Packaging Company Profile

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

