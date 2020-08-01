Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,441 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 34,555 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JBL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at $83,969,000. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 278.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 843,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,743,000 after purchasing an additional 620,635 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 667,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,400,000 after purchasing an additional 296,736 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 775,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,062,000 after purchasing an additional 267,478 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,252,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,785,000 after purchasing an additional 212,752 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

JBL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.67.

Jabil stock opened at $34.86 on Friday. Jabil Inc has a 52-week low of $17.63 and a 52-week high of $44.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.26, a PEG ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 19th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.19. Jabil had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 4.35%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Jabil’s payout ratio is 17.68%.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

