Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 1,233 Shares of CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 67.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,058 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $2,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. UMB Bank N A MO increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 2,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 1,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 74 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 60.6% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CoStar Group stock opened at $849.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $708.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $661.58. The company has a current ratio of 8.75, a quick ratio of 8.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. CoStar Group Inc has a 12-month low of $500.24 and a 12-month high of $939.00. The company has a market capitalization of $33.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.65 and a beta of 1.10.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.34. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 19.76%. The business had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that CoStar Group Inc will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

CSGP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on CoStar Group from $755.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on CoStar Group from $700.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on CoStar Group from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on CoStar Group from $695.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. CoStar Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $791.08.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

