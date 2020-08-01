Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 2,759 Shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF were worth $2,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSMB. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,240,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,491,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,849,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 55,294.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 83,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 82,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,287,000.

Get First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:FSMB opened at $20.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.39. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $19.37 and a 1-year high of $20.80.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.